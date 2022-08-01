Astros Golf Foundation and PGA TOUR Announce Cadence Bank as the Title Sponsor of the 2022 Houston Open

HOUSTON, Texas - The Astros Golf Foundation and PGA TOUR announced today that Cadence Bank, a leading regional banking franchise headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi and Houston, Texas, will become the title sponsor of the Cadence Bank Houston Open for 2022.

Cadence Bank has been a great supporter of the Houston Open, stepping up as the title sponsor for the 2021 Houston Open Pro-Am and the Friday gate sponsor for the 2021 tournament.

“We are excited to have Cadence Bank as the title sponsor for the 2022 Houston Open,” said Giles Kibbe, President Astros Golf Foundation. “Cadence Bank has been a great supporter of the Houston Open and we know they share the mission of the Astros Golf Foundation in giving back to our community. We are proud to have them join us in representing our world-class PGA TOUR event, while giving back to our local Houston community.”

The Astros Golf Foundation, led by Houston Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane, operates and serves as the host organization for the event since 2018. The Astros Golf Foundation completed a $34 million renovation to Memorial Park Golf Course and is set to host the tournament in the heart of the city for the third-straight year, fourth year overall.

“We are honored to be the lead sponsor of the Cadence Bank Houston Open,” said Dan Rollins, chairman and CEO of Cadence Bank. “This event is a longstanding Houston tradition and something that we all look forward to. Through the Astros Golf Foundation, the event raises significant funding that greatly contributes to improving the city’s prosperity and helping those in need prosper. We’re pleased to be a part of this effort.”

Executive Vice Chairman Paul B. Murphy, Jr. added, "We are proud to support the Cadence Bank Houston Open and appreciate the value it continues to bring to the City of Houston. Jim Crane and the Astros Golf Foundation have demonstrated great leadership of the tournament, and we are honored to join them in representing world-class PGA TOUR golf while investing in our local communities.”

All four rounds of the Cadence Bank Houston Open, scheduled for the week of November 10-13, will be televised on Golf Channel, featuring a 132-player field and 500 FedExCup points awarded to the winner along with a $8.4 million purse.

“The Houston Open has been an important stop on the PGA TOUR calendar since 1946 and we’re excited to welcome Cadence Bank to the tournament’s storied history,” said PGA TOUR President and EVP Tyler Dennis. “We look forward to our third year at Memorial Park Golf Course in the heart of Houston. The Astros Golf Foundation has done tremendous work as the host organization and its dedication to community is unmatched in Houston.”

The Houston Open was first played in 1946, with the inaugural event captured by Byron Nelson at River Oaks Country Club. Other notable winners throughout the history of the event include World Golf Hall of Fame members Arnold Palmer, Jack Burke, Jr., Bobby Locke, Cary Middlecoff, Gary Player, Curtis Strange, Payne Stewart, Fred Couples and Vijay Singh. One of Houston’s premier sporting events, the tournament has also made significant contributions to the Houston community through the work of the Astros Golf Foundation, giving back to the citizens and community of Houston through park improvements, charitable fundraising and investing in the local youth.

For more information on the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open and to purchase tickets, visit www.houstonopengolf.com.