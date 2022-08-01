  • NEWS

    Astros Golf Foundation and PGA TOUR Announce Cadence Bank as the Title Sponsor of the 2022 Houston Open

    Memorial Park Golf Course in the heart of Houston set to host for third year, Nov. 10-13, 2022

  • The 18th green at Houston&apos;s Memorial Park Golf Course features scenic views of the city skyline. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)The 18th green at Houston's Memorial Park Golf Course features scenic views of the city skyline. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)