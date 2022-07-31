Tom Kim clinches TOUR card with record-tying Sunday at Rocket Mortgage

All aboard the Tom Kim train.

The 20-year-old South Korean (birth name Joohyung Kim) produced a dynamic double in Sunday’s final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Not only did Kim match a Detroit GC tournament course record with a 9-under 63, but he acquired enough non-member FedExCup points to clinch his PGA TOUR card for 2022-23.

Kim now holds 417 non-member FedExCup points, which would place him No. 97 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List if he were a member. By earning equivalent points to No. 125 after next week’s Wyndham Championship, he will earn his card for next season. There is not a scenario where 29 players could pass him next week.

“It means everything,” said Kim of earning a PGA TOUR card for next season. “Every day I've played golf, I thought about playing on the PGA TOUR, it was nothing else. It could get a little emotional tonight, but it's definitely been a dream. It's been a road."