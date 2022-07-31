How to Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 4 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic begins Sunday from Detroit Golf Club.

Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith share the lead at 21-under heading into Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .

Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)



Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).

Radio : Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR