How to Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
July 31, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Detroit Golf Club is the host venue of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Round 4 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic begins Sunday from Detroit Golf Club.
Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith share the lead at 21-under heading into Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
Will Zalatoris, Nate Lashley
Featured Groups
Adam Scott, Cameron Tringale
Webb Simpson, Roger Sloan
Featured Holes: No. 5 (par 3), No. 11 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3), No. 17 (par 5)
