-
-
How to Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
July 30, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- July 30, 2022
- Detroit Golf Club is the host venue of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic begins Saturday from Detroit Golf Club.
Taylor Pendrith leads Tony Finau by one stroke heading into the weekend.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
Will Zalatoris, Trey Mullinax
Featured Groups
Keegan Bradley, Joohyung Kim
Max Homa, Tyler Duncan
Featured Holes: No. 5 (par 3), No. 11 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3), No. 17 (par 5)
MUST READS
Taylor Pendrith leads by one at Rocket Mortgage Classic
For Davis Love III, a missed cut but an unqualified success U.S. Presidents Cup
Mark Hubbard explains 'embarrassing' hole-in-one at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Tony Finau’s heart-warming, and hilarious, ball markings
Four! Patrick, Nick, Caroline, Jack Cantlay following own paths
-
-