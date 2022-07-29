How to Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic begins Friday from Detroit Golf Club.

Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith share the lead at 8-under-par after both carding 64s in the opening round.

Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith share the lead at 8-under-par after both carding 64s in the opening round.



HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)



Television: Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).

Radio : Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR