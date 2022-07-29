-
How to Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
July 29, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Detroit Golf Club is the host venue of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic begins Friday from Detroit Golf Club.
Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith share the lead at 8-under-par after both carding 64s in the opening round.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
Davis Love III, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young
Featured Groups
Max Homa, Joel Dahmen, Luke List
Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner, Keegan Bradley
Featured Holes: No. 5 (par 3), No. 11 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3), No. 17 (par 5)
