Four! Patrick, Nick, Caroline, Jack Cantlay following own paths

DETROIT – It was a midsummer day in America, and the golfing Cantlay siblings were hard at work.

Patrick, 30, the oldest, was in the Midwest, gearing up for this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, aiming for another solid week with just five tournaments remaining in his bid to become the first to successfully defend his FedExCup title. (He’s presently sixth in the standings.)

Jack, 18, the youngest, was making headlines in the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oregon’s Bandon Dunes. After shooting a tournament-record 28 on his back nine in the first round of stroke-play qualifying, he beat Connor Williams, 4 and 3, in Wednesday’s first round of match play.

Caroline, 23, a new graduate of Cal Poly, where she was a decorated member of the golf team, was settling into a new job as a tournament coordinator for the Pebble Beach Company.

And Nick, who is 27 and has partial status on PGA TOUR Canada, was back home in Los Alamitos, California, honing his game for Korn Ferry Tour Q-School this fall.

“We’ve all been inspired by Patrick and especially by his work ethic,” said family patriarch Steve Cantlay, who works in real estate and self-storage, and is four-time club champion at two different clubs. “But at the same time the kids have all forged their own paths. Jack is with his mom and her mom this week, but by and large we’ve let them do it on their own, dictating how hard they want to practice and everything else. We just feel like it’s better that way.”