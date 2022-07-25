Wyatt Worthington II wins men’s division of THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Golf Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage

DETROIT – Wyatt Worthington II of Reynoldsburg, Ohio shot a final round seven-under 65 Sunday to take home the men’s division of THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Golf Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage at Detroit Golf Club.

Worthington II earned an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s Rocket Mortgage Classic (July 26 - 31) in Detroit, Michigan. This will not be Worthington’s first taste of elite competition. Wyatt, a participant in the inaugural THE JOHN SHIPPEN, teed it up earlier this year in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills as well as the 2016 PGA Championship at Baltusrol.

Worthington described Sunday’s round as “Disbelief, tenacious, and tough, that’s what it took”

Worthington II carded a first round one-over-par 73 and started the final round five shots back of first round co-leaders Chase Johnson and Everett Whitten Jr. Worthington II rode a hot putter en route to eight final-round birdies, including four on the final nine holes, to capture the tournament title. His 36-hole total of 138 was one stroke better than Michael Herrera, who placed second.

Worthington II is looking forward to the opportunity to competing in the Rocket Mortgage Classic

“I’m excited to get more experience inside the ropes. This opportunity was earned and I’m excited to compete.”

THE JOHN SHIPPEN, designed to showcase Black amateur and professional golfers, is named after John Shippen, Jr., who was the first American-born golf professional and also the country’s first Black golf professional. Shippen was bestowed PGA of America membership posthumously in 2009.

Later this year, THE JOHN SHIPPEN Sports Business Summit will take place in Detroit. The summit is a one-day event, being held September 23, where up to 10,000 high-school and college aged men and women of color across the nation will be able to hear from and learn about the sports and entertainment industry from industry professionals, athletes and influencers.