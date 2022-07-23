-
How to Watch the 3M Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
July 22, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- TPC Twin Cities is once again the host site for the 3M Open. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the 3M Open takes place Saturday from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
Scott Piercy leads by three heading into the weekend.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:50 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
Rickie Fowler, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd
Featured Groups
Stewart Cink, Michael Thompson, Seung-Yul Noh
Jason Day, Hayden Buckley, Grayson Murray
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 8 (par 3), No. 13 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
MUST READS
