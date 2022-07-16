  • Rory McIlroy seeking memorable victory at The Open

  • In the third round of The 2022 Open Championship, following a birdie at the par-4 9th, Rory McIlroy holes out from a bunker just short of the green to make eagle at the par-4 10th hole, getting him to 15-under for the tournament and into the solo lead.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy's bunker eagle to take solo lead at The Open

