  • NEWS

    Alex Noren's conflicting Open decision leads to Barracuda contention

    Departed St. Andrews on Tuesday as first alternate; would have gained Open entry Thursday morning

  • Alex Noren was motivated to compete this week before a three-week competitive break for training into the Playoffs. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)Alex Noren was motivated to compete this week before a three-week competitive break for training into the Playoffs. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)