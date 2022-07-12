How to Watch the Barracuda Championship, Round 1: Live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 of the Barracuda Championship takes place Thursday from Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood). This is PGA TOUR’s only Modified Stableford event ( click here to see how it works ) and the TOUR is also granting access to DP World Tour members for the first time as part of the strategic alliance between the two tours.



TELEVISION: Thursday-Sunday, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

