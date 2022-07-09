Max Homa makes move after playing casual round at North Berwick

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Max Homa’s back was sore and his legs were tired, but getting to play one of Scotland’s historic links was worth it. And it may have helped him get back in contention at the Genesis Scottish Open.

“A 66 helps the body feel a little better,” Homa said after shooting that score in the third round at the Renaissance Club. It matched Saturday’s low score at the Genesis Scottish Open and vaulted him from T38 and into the top 10, five shots behind 54-hole leader Xander Schauffele.



Homa had played 36 holes a day earlier, following his second-round 71 at Renaissance Club with a casual round at course that he’d been hankering to play ever since he saw it on a No Laying Up video a few years ago.

North Berwick’s West Links is just a nine-minute drive from the venue for this week’s Genesis Scottish Open and Homa wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity to play a course that he thought “looked like the coolest course in the world” after seeing it on YouTube.

“It became my favorite course I had never played,” Homa said. “I knew I was going to be beat but it’s one of those once-in-a-lifetime things and I’d be kicking myself if I didn’t play.”

Homa had already passed on a round at historic Muirfield because his caddie’s clubs didn’t arrive on time. He wasn’t going to miss North Berwick, as well. Golf has been played on the course since the 17th century, and it is known as the home of the original Redan hole and for the ancient wall that runs through several of the holes.

Homa teed off at 4:30 p.m. Friday with caddie Joe Greiner, swing coach Mark Blackburn and North Berwick assistant pro Scott Gillies. All four birdied the 18th hole around 8:30 p.m. and Homa was proud to report that he and Greiner, who are friends since childhood, “drummed” Blackburn and Gillies. Photo and video of the round started circulating on social media Friday night, as well.

