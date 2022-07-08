Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to partner in Celebration of Champions at St. Andrews

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy played together in Ireland earlier this week . Now they’ll be paired at St. Andrews.

Tee times for next week’s Open Championship have not been released yet, but the R&A announced Friday that Woods and McIlroy will partner with World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino and former Women’s Open champion Georgia Hall in Monday’s Celebration of Champions at the Old Course.

The foursome will go out as the last group in the exhibition, teeing off at 5:05 p.m. local time.

Defending Open champion Collin Morikawa will hit the opening tee shot of the exhibition at 3:05 p.m. local time alongside reigning Women’s Open champion Anna Nordqvist, Women’s Amateur champion Jess Baker and the world’s No. 1 amateur, Keita Nakajima.

“This is going to be a special week of golf, and having many of the sport’s great champions and future stars play in this event is a great way to mark this historic championship,” Woods said in a statement. “St. Andrews has such a unique atmosphere, and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans again and on a course that holds fantastic memories for me.”

Woods also is scheduled to give a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The full draw for the Celebration of Champions will be announced Monday. The field for this event, will be played on St. Andrews’ first, second, 17th and 18th holes will include male and female major winners, amateur champions, and adaptive golfers.

Players will compete in teams of four, with the best two scores out of four counting on each hole. The team with the lowest total over the four holes will be declared the winners.



The R&A Celebration of Champions will be broadcast live from St. Andrews on television, as well as TheOpen.com and The Open’s YouTube channel. Fans can also follow the action via The Open Radio, The Open App and The Open’s various social channels.