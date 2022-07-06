World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions canceled for 2022

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – PGA TOUR officials, on behalf of the Federation of PGA Tours, HSBC and IMG, today announced that the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions will not be played as scheduled in 2022. The decision was made in conjunction with the China Golf Association due to ongoing COVID-19 related restrictions.

“We have worked with all Tours, as well as the China Golf Association, on the viability of hosting the WGC-HSBC Champions this fall, but unfortunately the logistical implications forced the difficult decision to cancel the event,” said PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, International, Christian Hardy. “We are thankful for HSBC’s partnership during these trying times as we continue to navigate the changing COVID-19 climate.”

With the cancelation of the WGC-HSBC Champions, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship will be played as a stand-alone event with full FedExCup points and an elevated purse of $6.5 million. The tournament returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, the week of Oct. 24-30.