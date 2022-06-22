-
Justin Thomas withdraws from Travelers Championship
June 22, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- World No. 5 Justin Thomas will not be making the trip to TPC River Highlands due to injury. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
CROMWELL, Conn. – Justin Thomas has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship with a back injury.
Thomas took to Twitter Wednesday morning to confirm the news himself.
Before the rumors start flying, I have decided to WD to treat and rest my back which I tweaked earlier this week. Just making sure I get it taken care of and ready for the rest of the PGA season as planned. Hate to be missing one of the best/my favorite events @TravelersChamp! https://t.co/DUzwF1CTk2— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 22, 2022
Thomas, 29, is fourth in the FedExCup and has nine top-10 finishes this season, which is tied with Scottie Scheffler for the most on TOUR.
Thomas won his second major championship at last month’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills. He is coming off a T37 at the U.S. Open at The Country Club outside Boston, where he was in contention before a 72-74 weekend. Just a week prior, he finished third in a memorable final-round duel with Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau at the RBC Canadian Open.
In seven starts at the Travelers, Thomas had one top-10 finish. He has made 15 cuts in 16 starts this season.
Thomas will be replaced in the field by Satoshi Kodaira.
