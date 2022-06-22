Justin Thomas withdraws from Travelers Championship

Thomas, 29, is fourth in the FedExCup and has nine top-10 finishes this season, which is tied with Scottie Scheffler for the most on TOUR.

Thomas won his second major championship at last month’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills. He is coming off a T37 at the U.S. Open at The Country Club outside Boston, where he was in contention before a 72-74 weekend. Just a week prior, he finished third in a memorable final-round duel with Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau at the RBC Canadian Open.

In seven starts at the Travelers, Thomas had one top-10 finish. He has made 15 cuts in 16 starts this season.

Thomas will be replaced in the field by Satoshi Kodaira.