Matt Fitzpatrick sent thank-you email to standard bearer after 2013 U.S. Amateur win at Brookline

Malcolm Herbert was that standard bearer. Herbert was on-site Sunday to support Fitzpatrick as the Englishman secured a one-stroke victory at the U.S. Open at The Country Club, his first PGA TOUR title and first major championship title.

Herbert walked inside the ropes as standard bearer for Fitzpatrick’s final match in 2013, a 4-and-3 victory over Oliver Goss. Fitzpatrick drained a winning 5-footer for par on the 33rd hole.

Herbert, who hails from nearby Milton, Massachusetts, grew emotional upon watching Fitzpatrick make par on the 72nd hole Sunday for a one-stroke victory over Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler at 6-under total.