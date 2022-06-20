-
-
NEWS
Matt Fitzpatrick sent thank-you email to standard bearer after 2013 U.S. Amateur win at Brookline
Kindness inspired Malcolm Herbert to play high school and college golf; Herbert on-site for U.S. Open victory
-
June 20, 2022
By Kevin Prise and Casey Johnston , PGATOUR.COM
- June 20, 2022
- Malcolm Herbert poses with Alex Fitzpatrick at the 2013 U.S. Amateur; Matt Fitzpatrick wins 2022 U.S. Open. (Courtesy of Malcolm Herbert; Getty Images)
BROOKLINE, Mass. – After winning the 2013 U.S. Amateur at The Country Club, Matt Fitzpatrick sent a thank-you email to his standard bearer.
Malcolm Herbert was that standard bearer. Herbert was on-site Sunday to support Fitzpatrick as the Englishman secured a one-stroke victory at the U.S. Open at The Country Club, his first PGA TOUR title and first major championship title.
Herbert walked inside the ropes as standard bearer for Fitzpatrick’s final match in 2013, a 4-and-3 victory over Oliver Goss. Fitzpatrick drained a winning 5-footer for par on the 33rd hole.
Herbert, who hails from nearby Milton, Massachusetts, grew emotional upon watching Fitzpatrick make par on the 72nd hole Sunday for a one-stroke victory over Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler at 6-under total.
Fans for Fitzpatrick 🤗— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 20, 2022
A warm reaction from spectators at The Country Club following @MattFitz94's win. pic.twitter.com/UjXAj6YPhf
The positive experience with Fitzpatrick nine years prior had inspired Herbert to pursue college golf. He played at Tufts University, and although he wasn’t a starter on the team, he was a co-captain as a senior. He recently graduated with a degree in psychology and has plans to work in the golf industry.
Being inside the ropes for Fitzpatrick’s first win at Brookline made him a fan for life. This week, that fandom came full circle.
“it’s been a while since 2013, but we’ve been Fitzpatrick fans ever since,” said Herbert on Sunday evening. “He’s an amazing player and an even better dude. If I hadn’t seen high-level golf up close as a 13-year-old, I wouldn’t have played high school golf, definitely wouldn’t have played college golf, and wouldn’t be working in the golf world next year.
“I owe a lot of the best moments of the last eight years to Matt for inspiring me to take after the game with a passion and work hard. It’s a true full-circle event to see him win.”Malcolm Herbert chaperoned Matt Fitzpatrick around The Country Club in the final match of the 2013 U.S. Amateur at Brookline. (Courtesy of Malcolm Herbert)
For the record, Herbert wasn’t surprised to see Fitzpatrick prevail once again at The Country Club, joining Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win a U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open at the same course. (Nicklaus won the 1961 U.S. Amateur and 1972 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links.)
“He rises to the occasion every time the golf course gets tough,” Herbert said.
On a traditional, demanding test at Brookline – where he was one of two players to card four rounds of par or better – Fitzpatrick did just that.
Mr. Worldwide 🌎 pic.twitter.com/19eukf0hWC— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 20, 2022
-
-