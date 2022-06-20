  • NEWS

    Matt Fitzpatrick sent thank-you email to standard bearer after 2013 U.S. Amateur win at Brookline

    Kindness inspired Malcolm Herbert to play high school and college golf; Herbert on-site for U.S. Open victory

  • Malcolm Herbert poses with Alex Fitzpatrick at the 2013 U.S. Amateur; Matt Fitzpatrick wins 2022 U.S. Open. (Courtesy of Malcolm Herbert; Getty Images)Malcolm Herbert poses with Alex Fitzpatrick at the 2013 U.S. Amateur; Matt Fitzpatrick wins 2022 U.S. Open. (Courtesy of Malcolm Herbert; Getty Images)