How to Watch the U.S. Open, Round 4: Leaderboard, live stream, broadcast, tee times

Round 4 of the U.S. Open takes place Sunday from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity on Saturday to share the lead at the U.S. Open.



Click here for tee times and the leaderboard.

HOW TO FOLLOW

NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website . PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 24 at the Travelers Championship.

Television: Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Peacock), 12 p.m.-8 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 9 a.m.-10 a.m. (Peacock), 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (USA), 12 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC),

Radio : Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. ( SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio )

Digital Bonus: Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes), 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups).

For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule .