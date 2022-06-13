Payne Stewart's legacy lives on at The Country Club

Stewart and five others perished the morning of Oct. 25 aboard a Learjet on its way from Orlando to Dallas. He was 42 years old. He was the reigning U.S. Open champion, the holder of 10 other titles on the PGA TOUR and seven others in Asia, Africa, Australia and Europe. He was, in many ways, a changed man. A resplendent 1999 season reflected a personal evolution that touched many, players and fans alike. The striking figure in plus-fours and a flat cap —brash and cocksure in his younger days — had emerged from a years-long slump as a more measured and mature individual. Remember the tender way he held Phil Mickelson’s face in his hands after he beat him in the 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst? That was the Payne Stewart we lost. That was the man who gave Montgomerie a Ryder Cup match in the shirt the players will see when the national championship returns to The Country Club, one of the six founding clubs of the USGA.

Fred Waterman, the historian of the club, procured the shirt from Tracey Stewart, Payne’s wife. She agreed to loan it to the club through June. “The U.S. Open is coming to the Country Club because of our history,” Waterman said. “Stewart was very much a part of that history. Having his shirt there would be meaningful to the players who knew him — and those who wished that they had.”

Stewart was one of 12 players on that Ryder Cup team captained by Ben Crenshaw. The U.S. was down 10-6 after the first two days of matches. Stewart hadn’t played all that well in Foursomes and Four-balls. But he was a leader on the team, one of the elders on a squad that included a young Tiger Woods, David Duval, Mickelson and Justin Leonard, whose long and unlikely putt all but completed a comeback for all of time.

The United States was trailing, 10-6, at the start of the day. No team had ever come back from such a large deficit entering the final day. Which is exactly why Crenshaw put Stewart in the 10th singles match.

The captain knew he could count on a veteran of five Ryder Cup teams if it came down to the end.

From the beginning of the contentious match between the reigning U.S. Open champ and Europe’s top player, abuse rained from the rowdy spectators at The Country Club. “Shank it, you fat pig!” someone yelled as Montgomerie settled over a shot early in the round. More taunts and insults followed from the partisan crowd. Montgomerie ignored the petty name-calling and settled into a deliberate pace, rankling the impatient hecklers. Stewart hit a lovely approach at the third, earning a concession. Montgomerie buried a long putt to halve the hole. The satisfaction that registered on the Scotsman’s face widened the target on his broad back. He slowed his pace more.

“Get on with it!” someone shouted during his pre-shot routine at No. 6. “I’ve got tickets to the Patriots tonight!”

Montgomerie got on with it. He went 3 up through seven. Stewart took the eighth and ninth. Between the ninth green and the 10th tee, someone threw a beer, spraying Montgomerie’s wife with foam. Stewart had seen and heard enough.

“I’m sorry,” he told Montgomerie, and then pointed out the offender. Security ejected the culprit.

The defense of Montgomerie struck some as odd, especially in the heat of a Ryder Cup comeback. A younger, brasher Stewart might not have objected to the verbal assault. He might’ve seen humor in it, even encouraged it, and certainly would’ve considered it a competitive edge. But the Stewart in the last match at the ’99 Ryder Cup was the man who leaned in and told Montgomerie over the din: “Look, if there are any more problems, let me know. I’ll let the referees know. We’ll deal with it.” This was the Stewart who found himself in the left rough of the 17th hole, a short-iron shot from the hole, with Montgomerie in the fairway, the two of them tangled in a tied match with the Ryder Cup still in the balance, when Justin Leonard locked into his stance over a long putt on the green ahead and took one last look at his line.

Stewart and Montgomerie squinted to watch.

They didn’t see Leonard’s putt fall. But they heard it. The property shook in an explosion of sound and color and the entire range of human emotion. The ensuing mayhem on the 17th green rattled Olazábal to the extent that he effectively had no chance to hole his own putt to halve the hole. The U.S. team clinched the Cup before Stewart and Montgomerie could do anything about it.