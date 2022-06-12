Justin Rose flirts with 59, shoots 60 in final round of RBC Canadian Open

TORONTO, Ont. – Justin Rose was on the verge of joining golf’s sub-60 club Sunday at the RBC Canadian Open, but a valiant three-eagle effort at St. George’s G&CC was thwarted by a closing bogey at the par-4 18th.

Rose matched his career low with a 10-under 60, moving from T19 to an eventual T4.

The Englishman tied the course record at St. George’s Golf and Country Club. Carl Pettersson shot 60 in the third round in 2010 en route to lifting the trophy after making the cut on the number.

On a festive Sunday afternoon outside Toronto, Rose started fast with a hole-out eagle from 137 yards on the par-4 first hole. He added birdies on 2, 5 and 7 before a dropped shot on the par-5 ninth, turning in 4-under 30.

“To get off to a good start … holing my second shot into the first hole, I felt like, was a lovely lift,” said Rose. “I was kind of able to keep the pedal to the metal today and keep the momentum going and played my way into a great position to try and win the tournament.”

Rose caught fire on his second nine with a birdie-eagle-birdie stretch on Nos. 10-12, including a 30-foot eagle at the par-5 11th. He went birdie-eagle on Nos. 14 and 15, both with putts from inside 7 feet, to move 11-under with three holes to play.