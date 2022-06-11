  • How to Watch the RBC Canadian Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

  • St. George&apos;s Golf and Country Club is the site of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)St. George's Golf and Country Club is the site of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)