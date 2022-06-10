-
How to Watch the RBC Canadian Open, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
June 10, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- St. George's Golf and Country Club is the site of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. (Michael Alamucci/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the RBC Canadian Open takes place Friday from St. George's Golf and Country Club.
Wyndham Clark leads by one at 7-under over Matt Fitzpatrick.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee Group: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee Group: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee Group: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee Group: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
7:13 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith
Featured Groups
7:24 a.m. ET: Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose, Harold Varner III
7:35 a.m. ET: Cameron Champ, Parker McLachlin, Sebastian Munoz
Featured Holes: No. 3 (par 3), No. 6 (par 3), No. 13 (par 3), No. 16 (par 3)
