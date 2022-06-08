The PGA TOUR returns to Canada for the RBC Canadian Open after the event was cancelled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scottie Scheffler, the FedExCup leader and world No. 1, headlines the field with Rory McIlroy returning to defend his title from 2019. The deep field also includes Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry (who finished tied for second in 2019), Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton. Corey Conners is the top-ranked Canadian in the FedExCup standings.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)



Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR