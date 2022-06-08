-
-
How to Watch the RBC Canadian Open, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
June 08, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- June 08, 2022
- St. George's Golf and Country Club is the site of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR returns to Canada for the RBC Canadian Open after the event was cancelled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scottie Scheffler, the FedExCup leader and world No. 1, headlines the field with Rory McIlroy returning to defend his title from 2019. The deep field also includes Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry (who finished tied for second in 2019), Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton. Corey Conners is the top-ranked Canadian in the FedExCup standings.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee Group: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee Group: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee Group: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee Group: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
Marquee Group
7:13 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Corey Conners
Featured Groups
7:24 a.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Fitzpatrick
7:35 a.m. ET: JJ Spaun, Tony Finau, Nick Taylor
Featured Holes: No. 3 (par 3), No. 6 (par 3), No. 13 (par 3), No. 16 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
7:13 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith
Featured Groups
7:24 a.m. ET: Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose, Harold Varner III
7:35 a.m. ET: Cameron Champ, Parker McLachlin, Sebastian Munoz
Featured Holes: No. 3 (par 3), No. 6 (par 3), No. 13 (par 3), No. 16 (par 3)
MUST READS
-
-