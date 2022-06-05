-
How to watch the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
June 05, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Round 4 of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday continues Sunday from Muirfield Village.
Billy Horschel leads the Memorial by five heading into Round 4.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee Group
Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed
Featured Groups
Viktor Hovland, Camilo Villegas
David Lingmerth, Adam Scott
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 12 (par 3), No. 15 (par 5), No. 16 (par 3)
MUST READS
