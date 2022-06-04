-
How to watch the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
June 04, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday continues Saturday from Muirfield Village.
Cameron Smith holds a one-shot lead at 8-under heading into the weekend.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee Group
Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
Featured Groups
Patrick Reed, Lanto Griffin
Jason Day, Martin Laird
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 12 (par 3), No. 15 (par 5), No. 16 (par 3)
