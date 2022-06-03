How to watch the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday continues Friday from Muirfield Village. The deep field includes seven of the top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

After the first round, six players are tied for the lead at 5-under-par. World No. 3 and reigning PLAYERS champion Cam Smith, rookies Cameron Young and Davis Riley, Luke List, K.H. Lee, and Mackenzie Hughes all carded opening-round 67's to take the lead.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR