Adam Hadwin makes wild hole-in-one at Memorial Tournament

The 2,863rd time is the charm.

That’s how long it took Adam Hadwin to make the first hole-in-one in PGA TOUR competition. He used a 7-iron from 194 yards to ace the 16th hole in the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Then he promptly went crazy.

“I think I kind of blacked out for a second when it went in,” said Hadwin, who rallied with a 68 to get to even par for the tournament, well within the cut line. “I had been battling to get myself close to that cut line anyways. And so I knew how important every little shot was.

“And to kind of see it go over the lip and fall in,” he added, “I just – you've got pure joy as a reaction there. Again, I blacked out. I'm not sure exactly what happened.”

Jessica Hadwin, his wife, tweeted that it was the most excited she’d ever seen her husband.

Hadwin threw his club in the air and hopped around as the crowd erupted.

He said he’d made a hole-in-one in a junior tournament when he was perhaps 15. He also aced the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale, although not during the WM Phoenix Open, so no one saw it.

This one was a no-doubter, as the roars reverberated across Muirfield Village. The shot was playing downwind, he said, and he aimed a little left, planning for the ball to cut.

“And it came off perfect,” he said. “It was cutting right to it. But, you know, I've played this game long enough, I've hit enough perfect golf shots that don't end up getting close to a hole-in-one, so there's a lot of luck involved with that of where it lands on the green and stuff.

“I hit the exact shot that I wanted to in that instance,” Hadwin continued. “And it just happened to find the right line on the green. Pretty exciting.”