How to watch the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
June 01, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- June 01, 2022
Patrick Cantlay, the reigning FedExCup champion, returns to defend his title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The deep field includes seven of the top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Those in the field at Muirfield Village Golf Club include Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. The winner will receive 550 FedExCup points.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
Marquee Group
Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka, Adam Scott
Featured Groups
Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer
Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 12 (par 3), No. 15 (par 5), No. 16 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
Featured Groups
Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick
Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 12 (par 3), No. 15 (par 5), No. 16 (par 3)
MUST READS
