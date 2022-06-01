How to watch the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Patrick Cantlay, the reigning FedExCup champion, returns to defend his title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The deep field includes seven of the top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Those in the field at Muirfield Village Golf Club include Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. The winner will receive 550 FedExCup points.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR