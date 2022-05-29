  • NEWS

    Scottie Scheffler attends sister-in-law's wedding after Charles Schwab runner-up

  • After finishing runner-up in a playoff at Colonial CC, Scottie Scheffler headed to his sister-in-law Stephanie&apos;s wedding. (Scottie Scheffler/PGA TOUR)After finishing runner-up in a playoff at Colonial CC, Scottie Scheffler headed to his sister-in-law Stephanie's wedding. (Scottie Scheffler/PGA TOUR)