NEWS
Scottie Scheffler attends sister-in-law's wedding after Charles Schwab runner-up
May 29, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- After finishing runner-up in a playoff at Colonial CC, Scottie Scheffler headed to his sister-in-law Stephanie's wedding. (Scottie Scheffler/PGA TOUR)
Scottie Scheffler knows how to make the most of a Sunday.
After finishing runner-up at the Charles Schwab Challenge, his sixth top-two finish of the season, the FedExCup leader made a 75-mile commute from Fort Worth to Quinlan, Texas, for his sister-in-law Stephanie’s wedding.
As Scheffler was playing the 18th hole Sunday at Colonial Country Club, CBS play-by-play host Jim Nantz noted the unique travel scenario at hand. With a 1:15 p.m. CT tee time and 6 p.m. CT wedding, Scheffler had a tight window to complete his final round and navigate to the ceremony.
Needing a closing birdie to win or a par to force a playoff with Sam Burns, Scheffler knew a par would make for an even tighter timeline in his evening itinerary. That’s exactly how things unfolded; after Scheffler missed the green short in a bunker on a windy, demanding afternoon, he blasted to 6 feet and drained the par putt to match his longtime friend Burns at 9-under.
For every playoff hole, Scheffler would potentially miss more of the wedding. When Burns drained a 38-footer from the back fringe for birdie on the first playoff hole, winning when Scheffler could not make a similar-length birdie to match, the silver lining was that Scheffler could arrive at the wedding sooner.
A photo finish.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 30, 2022
Scottie Scheffler went straight from the playoff to his sister-in-law’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/GjRcMoSXVp
The courtship story of Stephanie (sister of Scheffler’s wife Meredith) and her husband Matt even has a golf tie.
From Stephanie and Matt’s wedding website:
“In 2019, Matt finally made the decision to move to Dallas! Then, one glorious day in May, after an exciting weekend spent at the (AT&T) Byron Nelson golf tournament, Matt and Stephanie found themselves at dinner with friends, sitting across from one another once again. That evening, after reconnecting, Matt made the move and officially asked Stephanie to go on a date with him.”
Add another golf memory to their tale, as well.
Unbelievably clutch.@SamBurns66 drained the 38-footer from off the green to win @CSChallengeFW. pic.twitter.com/DaQmWt5MRe— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 29, 2022
