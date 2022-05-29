Scottie Scheffler attends sister-in-law's wedding after Charles Schwab runner-up

Scottie Scheffler knows how to make the most of a Sunday.

After finishing runner-up at the Charles Schwab Challenge, his sixth top-two finish of the season, the FedExCup leader made a 75-mile commute from Fort Worth to Quinlan, Texas, for his sister-in-law Stephanie’s wedding.

As Scheffler was playing the 18th hole Sunday at Colonial Country Club, CBS play-by-play host Jim Nantz noted the unique travel scenario at hand. With a 1:15 p.m. CT tee time and 6 p.m. CT wedding, Scheffler had a tight window to complete his final round and navigate to the ceremony.

Needing a closing birdie to win or a par to force a playoff with Sam Burns, Scheffler knew a par would make for an even tighter timeline in his evening itinerary. That’s exactly how things unfolded; after Scheffler missed the green short in a bunker on a windy, demanding afternoon, he blasted to 6 feet and drained the par putt to match his longtime friend Burns at 9-under.

For every playoff hole, Scheffler would potentially miss more of the wedding. When Burns drained a 38-footer from the back fringe for birdie on the first playoff hole, winning when Scheffler could not make a similar-length birdie to match, the silver lining was that Scheffler could arrive at the wedding sooner.