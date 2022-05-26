-
-
IMPACT
Statement from Commissioner Jay Monahan and the PGA TOUR on Texas school tragedy
-
May 26, 2022
- May 26, 2022
- (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR statement
The PGA TOUR is heartbroken by the tragedy and lives lost at Robb Elementary School. The TOUR has such a strong presence in Texas - including this week's Charles Schwab Challenge - and we are joining with our numerous Texas-based tournaments across all three Tours in supporting VictimsFirst to assist families of the deceased and survivors. To participate or for more information, click here.
-
-