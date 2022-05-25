-
How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
May 25, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- May 25, 2022
The Charles Schwab Challenge returns once again to Colonial Country Club, and the field is deep as always.
Headliners include Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa. Jason Kokrak returns as the defending champion.
The winner of the event will pocket 500 FedExCup points.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Feed: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Feed: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee Group: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Marquee Group: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Marquee Group: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee Group: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Groups: 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Holes: 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
Marquee Group
Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Jason Kokrak (10th tee)
Featured Groups
Billy Horschel, Sam Burns, Talor Gooch (10th tee)
Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed (10th tee)
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 8 (par 3), No. 13 (par 3), No. 16 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Daniel Berger (10th tee)
Featured Groups
Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner (10th tee)
Viktor Hovland, Mito Pereira, Tom Hoge (10th tee)
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 8 (par 3), No. 13 (par 3), No. 16 (par 3)
