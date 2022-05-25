How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The Charles Schwab Challenge returns once again to Colonial Country Club, and the field is deep as always.

Headliners include Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa. Jason Kokrak returns as the defending champion.



The winner of the event will pocket 500 FedExCup points.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR