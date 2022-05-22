How to watch PGA Championship, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times, live stream

Editor's note: The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Round 4 of the PGA Championship takes place Sunday from legendary Southern Hills. Here's how to follow the action.

Mito Pereira holds three-shot lead over Matthew Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris.

Leaderboard