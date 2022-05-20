Will Zalatoris' return to Southern Hills could lead to major breakthrough

TULSA, Okla. – Will Zalatoris first competed at Southern Hills eight years ago, as a recent high-school graduate with high upside but whose putter had kept him from reaching his full potential. He’d recently won his state amateur, the biggest title of his career and a sign that perhaps he was ready to capitalize on the ballstriking that already for years had been the fodder for legends around Dallas.

The Trans-Mississippi Amateur had existed for more than a century and counted Jack Nicklaus, Ben Crenshaw and Bryson DeChambeau as its champions when it came to Southern Hills in 2014. Zalatoris shot two rounds in the 60s to take the 36-hole lead. Then the thunderstorms rolled in and he was declared the winner without hitting another shot.

It was bittersweet for a teenager who wanted to test himself under the pressure but who'd just earned his first national amateur title.

“One day I hope to play professional golf and this is part of that process,” Zalatoris said after he was declared the champion. “I'm biased, but Southern Hills is seriously one of the best courses I've ever played. Everything is right in front of you; nothing is tricked up. And it is hard. I mean, this is a really hard golf course, and I love it."

The love affair has continued in his return to Tulsa eight years later for the PGA Championship. Zalatoris, who’s established himself as an almost automatic contender in majors since playing his way off the Korn Ferry Tour in late 2020, is the 36-hole leader after shooting 66-65. He’s one shot ahead of Mito Pereira, and leads Justin Thomas, by far the best player from the harder half of the draw, by three. Bubba Watson is 5 under par after a course-record tying 63, while Rory McIlroy and Zalatoris’ former roommate, Davis Riley, are tied for fifth, five shots back, along with Oklahoma alum Abraham Ancer.