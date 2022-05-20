Tiger Woods grinds to make cut, won’t give up on miracle win at PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. – Tiger Woods refuses to quit.

The 82-time PGA TOUR winner spurned any thoughts of surrender at Southern Hills in Friday’s second round at the PGA Championship despite clearly suffering from the pain associated with his recovery from multiple leg fractures.

The 46-year-old rallied from a mid-round double bogey that pushed him outside the cut line with two birdies and some vintage par saves to shoot a 1-under 69, leaving him at 3-over 143 for the tournament in a tie for 53rd.

Despite sitting 12 shots adrift of 36-hole leader Will Zalatoris, Woods also refused to quit on the idea of producing a charge towards what would be as improbable a victory as they come. In just his second tournament since his infamous car accident, Woods once again dug deep to ensure a spot on the weekend.

The 15-time major winner, who was the victor at the last PGA Championship at Southern Hills in 2007, was visibly struggling at times just to walk without pain. Having almost lost his leg altogether in the accident, though, the perspective he shared was palpable. Woods embraces the intense recovery sessions he needs to go through just to get from one round to the next because he wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

“Just the fact that I'm able to play golf again and play in our biggest championships … I'm not going to be playing a lot of tournaments going forward ... (so) they're going to be the biggest tournaments. I want to be able to play the major championships. I've always loved playing them,” Woods said of the reasoning behind the battle.

“Coming back here to a place that I've had success on, to play against the best players in the world, that's what we all want to be able to do. Fortunately enough, I'm able to somehow do it. I've had a great PT staff that have put Humpty-Dumpty back together.”

Playing partner Rory McIlroy called it an “unbelievable” effort after seeing the grind up close. He had other superlatives also.

“Incredibly resilient and mentally tough,” McIlroy said. “He's feeling it … he's feeling it on every swing … but to get a front-row seat for what he did on that back nine … he missed a few iron shots, but he got it up-and-down when he needed to and made an incredible birdie on 16 to get him inside the cut number a little bit more.

“He's the ultimate pro. Looking at him yesterday, if that would have been me, I would have been considering pulling out and just going home, but Tiger is different and he's proved he's different … it was just a monumental effort.”