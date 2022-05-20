-
Tiger Woods grinds to make cut, won’t give up on miracle win at PGA Championship
Cards second-round, 1-under 69 at Southern Hills; advances to weekend with one stroke to spare
May 20, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
May 20, 2022
Tiger Woods carded a second-round, 1-under 69 at Southern Hills, advancing to the weekend at 3-over total.
TULSA, Okla. – Tiger Woods refuses to quit.
The 82-time PGA TOUR winner spurned any thoughts of surrender at Southern Hills in Friday’s second round at the PGA Championship despite clearly suffering from the pain associated with his recovery from multiple leg fractures.
The 46-year-old rallied from a mid-round double bogey that pushed him outside the cut line with two birdies and some vintage par saves to shoot a 1-under 69, leaving him at 3-over 143 for the tournament in a tie for 53rd.
Despite sitting 12 shots adrift of 36-hole leader Will Zalatoris, Woods also refused to quit on the idea of producing a charge towards what would be as improbable a victory as they come. In just his second tournament since his infamous car accident, Woods once again dug deep to ensure a spot on the weekend.
The 15-time major winner, who was the victor at the last PGA Championship at Southern Hills in 2007, was visibly struggling at times just to walk without pain. Having almost lost his leg altogether in the accident, though, the perspective he shared was palpable. Woods embraces the intense recovery sessions he needs to go through just to get from one round to the next because he wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.
“Just the fact that I'm able to play golf again and play in our biggest championships … I'm not going to be playing a lot of tournaments going forward ... (so) they're going to be the biggest tournaments. I want to be able to play the major championships. I've always loved playing them,” Woods said of the reasoning behind the battle.
“Coming back here to a place that I've had success on, to play against the best players in the world, that's what we all want to be able to do. Fortunately enough, I'm able to somehow do it. I've had a great PT staff that have put Humpty-Dumpty back together.”
Playing partner Rory McIlroy called it an “unbelievable” effort after seeing the grind up close. He had other superlatives also.
“Incredibly resilient and mentally tough,” McIlroy said. “He's feeling it … he's feeling it on every swing … but to get a front-row seat for what he did on that back nine … he missed a few iron shots, but he got it up-and-down when he needed to and made an incredible birdie on 16 to get him inside the cut number a little bit more.
“He's the ultimate pro. Looking at him yesterday, if that would have been me, I would have been considering pulling out and just going home, but Tiger is different and he's proved he's different … it was just a monumental effort.”
Now Woods eyes an even bigger effort. A move back towards title contention.
“You can't win the tournament if you miss the cut. I've won tournaments, not major championships, but I've won tournaments on the cut number.” Woods said. “There's a reason why you fight hard and you're able to give yourself a chance on the weekend. You just never know when you might get hot. This weekend I'm going to have to go low.
“(The course setup) has been very fair. Hard but very fair. Hopefully tomorrow will be the same thing. It'll be a great test, and with the wind out of a completely different direction with cooler temperatures, again, it'll be a great test.
“I'm hoping I can shoot a number like Bubba (Watson) did today,” Woods added, referencing the silky 7-under 63 carded by Watson. “That's where my mind is at right now. I've got to do some things physically to get myself there tomorrow and it will be a quick turnaround.
“Hopefully I can post a good round and at least move up the board, get myself within striking distance on Sunday. I'm pretty far back, but you just never know. Major championships are hard to win. We've seen guys with big leads or have made big comebacks, so you just never know.”
Here's a hole-by-hole look at Woods' entire second round.
Hole 18 (par 4, 471 yards):
Woods pulled fairway metal off the tee and produced a controlled cut, the ball comfortably finding the center of the fairway. The ball traveled 272 yards, leaving a 209-yard approach into his final hole of the afternoon in Oklahoma.
Woods pulled a 5-iron for his approach and flushed it, the ball cutting beautifully toward the center of the green, landing softly and releasing to leave a makeable birdie try.
From 30 feet, Woods judged the pace quite well, the ball settling just inches short-left of the cup. He tapped in for par, raised his putter to the fans and assured himself of a Saturday tee time at Southern Hills.
1-under 69 on Friday; 3-over total; 10/14 fairways hit; 10/18 greens in regulation
Hole 17 (par 4, 370 yards):
Woods pulled iron off the tee and played a low stinger cut. The ball was perhaps caught a bit heavy, but it settled safely in the right-center of the fairway. The ball traveled 219 yards, leaving an approach of 147 yards. Woods appeared to let out a slight chuckle regarding the mis-hit.
Woods pulled pitching wedge for his approach and tugged it slightly; the ball landed in the left fringe and held up, leaving 40 feet for his third shot, a few feet off the green.
The 46-year-old pulled wedge for his third and judged it fairly well; the ball released 3 feet past the hole, leaving a knee-knocker for par. He took his time, then drained it center-cut. He moves to the final hole needing bogey or better to play the weekend at Southern Hills, the site of his 2007 PGA Championship title.
1-under Friday thru 17; 3-over total; 9/13 fairways hit; 9/17 greens in regulation
Hole 16 (par 4, 521 yards):
Woods pulled driver and produced a beautiful cut that pierced the sky and never left the center of the fairway. He quickly picked up his tee as the crowd roared. The ball traveled 313 yards, still leaving 209 yards to the hole on the lengthy par-4, one of Southern Hills' most demanding.
From 211 yards, Woods pulled 5-iron and executed perhaps his best shot of the week so far. He flushed it with a slight cut and immediately starting walking after it, and for good reason. The ball landed on the front edge of the green and chased to within 5 feet, leaving a short birdie look to provide a stroke of cushion in regard to the cut line.
Woods took his time on the birdie putt, and it was center cut. With his fifth consecutive one-putt, he moved back in red numbers on the round.
1-under Friday thru 16; 3-over total; 9/12 fairways hit; 9/16 greens in regulation
Hole 15 (par 4, 426 yards):
Woods didn't hesitate in pulling iron off the tee; it was well-struck and never left the center of the fairway.
From 155 yards, Woods selected 9-iron and tugged his approach into the back-left bunker. He looked at the ground in dismay, knowing he had short-sided himself.
With minimal green to work with, Woods played a masterful sand shot. The ball landed just on the green, checked up quickly and released to within 5 feet. The par putt had some right-to-left movement on it, but Woods had no problem. Crafty par-save to remain on the cut line with three holes to play.
Even-par Friday thru 15; 4-over total; 8/11 fairways hit; 8/15 greens in regulation
Hole 14 (par 3, 228 yards):
With the hole location hugging the left side of the green, Woods played a cut with a long iron that settled on the right fringe, leaving a cross-country birdie proposition from 52 feet.
Woods selected a wedge for his second shot, and he stubbed it slightly; the ball never had enough pace to reach the hole, leaving a tester for par.
From 14 feet, Woods took his time and drained it, right in the heart. With a tip of the hat to the late-afternoon faithful, he remains squarely on the projected cut line with four holes to play. He stands T64 at 4-over; the top-70 and ties at round's end will advance to weekend competition.
Even-par Friday thru 14; 4-over total; 7/10 fairways hit; 8/14 greens in regulation
Hole 13 (par 5, 636 yards):
On the second and final par-5 hole at Southern Hills, Woods took driver and aimed down the left rough line, the ball fading perfectly down the center of the fairway. The ball traveled 336 yards, leaving a second shot of 294 yards.
After a well-designed layup to 110 yards on the left side of the fairway, Woods played a skippy, slight draw wedge for his third, the ball bouncing just past the hole and spinning back to leave a tasty birdie look of 8 feet.
With broadcasters speculating that the putt was crucial to Woods' chances of surviving the cut line at Southern Hills, the 15-time major winner embraced the moment. He played the ball on the left edge of the hole, and it broke back just enough, falling in the left center of the cup. Birdie to move onto the projected cut line at 4-over.
Even-par Friday thru 13; 4-over total; 7/10 fairways hit; 8/13 greens in regulation
Hole 12 (par 4, 451 yards):
Woods took driver off the tee and took a line over the left tree line, controlling a high cut that cleared the trees easily, turned back and found the center of the fairway.
Well positioned to attack the flag from just 109 yards, Woods could not take advantage; he tugged it into a left greenside bunker, his body language alluded to potential aggravation in his right leg.
Short-sided on his bunker shot, Woods could not get the ball to stop; it released to leave a par putt of 14 feet.
Needing a lengthy par-saver to stay within one stroke of the projected cut line, Woods drained it, left-center. He waved to the appreciative fans, tipped his hat and carried a bit of momentum to the par-5 13th.
1-over Friday thru 12; 5-over total; 6/9 fairways hit; 7/12 greens in regulation
Hole 11 (par 3, 178 yards):
Playing 8-iron off the tee, Woods was displeased immediately upon impact. The ball turned left of the green, bounced in a collection area and skipped inside the hazard line of a greenside creek. The ball remained up, but he was left short-sided, facing a chip from thick rough and over a bunker.
Woods played a flop shot but didn't have much chance to stop the ball; it landed on the green before bouncing into a greenside bunker. He had a reasonable amount of green to work with on his third shot, the ball coming to rest 8 feet from the hole.
Facing a bogey putt to limit the damage, Woods played a line outside the cup on the left side but it didn't break back. He tapped in for double bogey, his first of the tournament. He now stands one stroke outside the projected cut line with seven holes to play.
1-over Friday thru 11; 5-over total; 5/8 fairways hit; 7/11 greens in regulation
Hole 10 (par 4, 434 yards):
From an elevated tee box, Woods took fairway metal and produced a clean strike with zero hesitation, the ball cutting with the shape of the dogleg-right hole and finding the center of the fairway.
While waiting in the fairway, Woods wiped his brow with a towel, the heat index approaching 90 degrees on Friday afternoon.
Woods pulled a short iron from 136 yards and took it right at the flag from the get-go; the ball bounced a few feet short of the hole and spun back slightly, leaving a tantalizing birdie look from 11 feet.
Woods capitalized, the ball breaking right-to-left and creeping over the edge of the cup. With a spring in his step, Woods waved to the fans and moved back to red figures on the day, now one stroke clear of the projected cut line.
1-under Friday thru 10; 3-over total; 5/8 fairways hit; 7/10 greens in regulation
Hole 9 (par 4, 395 yards):
Woods pulled driver and anxiously looked on as the ball cut slightly but not enough, landing in the short grass but kicking into an area of trampled-down patchy rough just left of the fairway.
From just 85 yards, Woods played a low knockdown wedge to keep the ball below the tree branches. It landed on the front portion of the green, bounced and checked beautifully, settling just 9 feet from the hole.
Woods' birdie attempt was left from the get-go; it never scared the hole, finishing 18 inches or so left. A forlorn Woods tapped in for par, making the turn squarely on the projected cut line into the golden hours of the afternoon in Oklahoma. The wind has noticeably died down over the course of the afternoon.
"It's dead calm right now," remarked an ESPN+ broadcaster.
Even-par Friday thru 9; 4-over total; 4/7 fairways hit; 6/9 greens in regulation
Hole 8 (par 3, 224 yards):
Woods took long iron and caught the ball cleanly, holding his finish but seeing the ball sail into the rough beyond the green on the lengthy par-3.
From a gnarly lie, Woods was unable to reach the green on his chip shot; the ball caught up in the fringe to leave a 39-foot par try. He gave it his all, the pace well-judged and the ball turning toward the cup at the last second before stopping just inches shy. He tapped in for his first bogey of the day, moving back onto the projected cut line at 4-over.
Even-par Friday thru 8; 4-over total; 4/6 fairways hit; 5/8 greens in regulation
Hole 7 (par 4, 485 yards):
Woods took driver off the tee and produced a controlled cut, the ball finding the right side of the fairway with a clear look to a front-right hole location.
Playing a 7-iron approach from 187 yards, Woods' shot leaked slightly right and looked to briefly flirt with a water hazard, but it cleared safely and settled in the right fringe, 33 feet from the hole.
Woods took wedge from the fringe and nearly holed it, the ball breaking just a few inches to the right of the cup. He tapped in for par to remain bogey-free on the day.
1-under Friday thru 7; 3-over total; 4/6 fairways hit; 5/7 greens in regulation
Hole 6 (par 3, 214 yards):
Woods pulled a mid-iron off the tee and pierced the sky with a crisp strike that never left the center of the green, landing front-center and releasing to a hole-high position, just 20 feet from the hole.
Facing a makeable look for his second consecutive birdie, Woods had perfect pace but the putt slid just off the left edge of the cup. He tapped in for a routine par, staying bogey-free on his second round.
1-under Friday thru 6; 3-over total; 3/5 fairways hit; 5/6 greens in regulation
Hole 5 (par 5, 660 yards):
After a short wait on the tee box, Woods pulled driver and took aim at the left tree line, striking a towering fade that cut across the tree line and landed in the center of the fairway. His tee shot traveled 334 yards, leaving 323 yards to the hole on the lengthy par-5.
Woods played a smart layup shot to 108 yards, then got aggressive on his wedge approach to a hole location tucked left, the ball landing on the back-left portion of the green and spinning toward the hole, leaving his best birdie opportunity to this point Friday.
Woods surveyed his 5-foot birdie opportunity, then drained it for his first birdie of the day, center cut. He moves to 3-over for the tournament, suddenly one stroke inside the current projected cut line.
1-under Friday thru 5; 3-over total; 3/5 fairways hit; 4/5 greens in regulation
Hole 4 (par 4, 366 yards):
Woods took a fairway metal off the tee on the short par-4 and played a confident cut, the ball starting toward the left tree line but fading back into the middle of the fairway.
With a fairly low-flighted, 121-yard wedge approach, Woods played to the center of the green, leaving a mid-length birdie putt to try and reach red figures on the day. He played his 26-foot birdie try with plenty of pace; it rolled past the hole to leave a 4-footer for par. He took his time, then drained it for his fourth consecutive par to begin Friday's round.
Woods' current 4-over total has moved inside the projected cut line.
Even-par Friday thru 4; 4-over total; 2/4 fairways hit; 3/4 greens in regulation
Hole 3 (par 4, 459 yards):
Woods took driver for the third consecutive hole and again played a fade; this time, a tightly controlled one that split the center of the fairway. He quickly picked up his tee without hesitation.
From 147 yards, Woods took a short iron and launched a high ball that landed long and left of the hole, but safely on the green.
Woods took time to analyze his 42-foot downhill birdie putt. The stroke was smooth, and it tracked toward the hole all the way before running out of steam a foot short and right. He tapped in for a stress-free par; his 4-over total now stands T72, narrowly outside the cut line of top-70 and ties.
Even-par Friday thru 3; 4-over total; 1/3 fairways hit; 2/3 greens in regulation
Hole 2 (par 4, 487 yards):
Woods pulled driver and played a fade for the second consecutive hole. Like on No. 1, the ball cut through the fairway and settled in the rough -- this time, without significant tree trouble on his approach.
Woods pulled a mid-iron from 187 yards and took an aggressive line to a front-left hole location, but the ball failed to reach the green, catching the front-left bunker and leaving a fairly straightforward, slightly uphill sand shot.
He wasted little time in surveying his bunker shot, and the result was sublime; he splashed it to tap-in range and saved par to remain within one stroke of the cut line. His 4-over total has now moved into a tie for 73rd; the top-70 and ties will advance to the weekend.
Even-par Friday thru 2; 4-over total; 0/2 fairways hit; 1/2 greens in regulation
Hole 1 (par 4, 481 yards):
Sporting a lime green shirt, Woods took the tee to thunderous applause from the Tulsa faithful. From an elevated tee box, he pulled driver and produced a high fade that cut across the fairway and settled in the right rough.
Woods was faced with tree trouble on his approach, but he was fortunate to find grass that had been trampled from spectators. He made clean contact with a short iron from 145 yards, the ball cutting enough to find the left-center of the green, leaving a lengthy birdie try but an impressive shot nonetheless.
Woods had perfect speed on his 50-foot birdie lag; it tried to turn toward the hole at the last second but settled within a foot. Tap-in par to begin the second round at Southern Hills.
Even-par Friday thru 1; 4-over total; 0/1 fairways hit; 1/1 greens in regulation
