Aaron Wise hit by tee shot during PGA’s second round

TULSA, Okla. – Aaron Wise endured a scary moment Friday when he was hit in the head by a tee shot during the second round of the PGA Championship. He is said to be doing OK and expected to play Saturday after making the 36-hole cut.

“Aaron is doing well and in good spirits after being hit today,” his management team said in a statement. “We’ll be monitoring his condition overnight but he looks forward to competing tomorrow.”

Wise was in the fairway of Southern Hills’ seventh hole when he was struck on the fly by a drive from Cameron Smith, who was playing the adjoining second hole. Wise parred the hole and No. 8 before making a bogey on the ninth, his final hole of the day, to shoot 72. He stands at 1-over 141 after two rounds.

“I was surprised my ball wasn’t in the fairway, and the next thing you know, there’s a little bit of ringing in my head and I was down on the fairway,” Wise told Golf Channel. “Obviously, there’s a lot of adrenaline in the body after something like that happens, so it’s really just trying to calm myself down and get back to feeling somewhat normal for the last few holes.”

Wise was seen holding a water bottle to his head after being struck and was icing his head after signing his scorecard. Smith did not know until after his round that he had struck Wise.

"Oh, I didn’t know that. No one told me. Oh, I’m so sorry. That’s the first time that I’ve heard it," Smith responded when asked after his round about the incident.