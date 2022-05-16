How to watch PGA Championship, Round 1: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times, live stream

Editor's note: The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Tiger Woods is scheduled to compete and has won the PGA Championship four times. He has also finished runner-up three times – as recently as 2019. FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler will look to win his second major championship title of the year. Jordan Spieth is coming off a solo-second finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson and his game appears to be on point. Brooks Koepka, a two-time PGA Championship winner, withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson but is set to compete at Southern Hills. Rory McIlroy is looking to keep some major momentum going at Southern Hills. McIlroy shot an 8-under 64 in the final round of the Masters – tied for the lowest final-round score in tournament history. The winner will earn a whopping 600 FedExCup points.

