Folds of Honor hitting new heights

The last time a major rolled through Tulsa, Oklahoma, and storied Southern Hills Country Club was 15 years ago, with the 2007 PGA Championship. Then-Major Dan Rooney was a PGA professional and Oklahoma Air National Guard fighter pilot who, when not racing F-16s across the sky, was trying to get his fledgling charitable mission to help children and spouses of wounded and fallen service members into flight.

Gary Woodland was a long-hitting youngster out of Kansas with a lot to learn about golf. He was trying to get his own career airborne on the Hooters Tour, saving up the scraps from small paydays toward entry into the PGA TOUR Qualifying School that autumn.

With the PGA at Southern Hills again this week, Rooney and Woodland find themselves worlds away from where they stood a decade and a half ago. They have watched their dreams bear bountiful fruit. Rooney, 49, not only got the Folds of Honor started, but the charity is thriving, changing lives for the better through educational scholarships. Fifteen years after a small fundraising tournament in Michigan organized by Rooney and his dad, Dr. John Rooney, raised just less than $9,000, the Folds of Honor expects to surpass $200 million in scholarships in 2022.

The Folds is poised for its biggest year yet in ’22, budgeting to generate $40 million that would fund 8,000 scholarships in the fall. Rooney once put pictures of each recipient on his refrigerator. He no longer can fit them. The Folds has awarded more than 35,000 scholarships.

Rooney’s mission to leave no family behind received a tremendous boost in April with a powerful new alliance alongside the PGA TOUR, LPGA and USGA. Already, the PGA of America had partnered with Folds on Patriot Golf Days, a grassroots fundraising effort over Memorial Day Weekend that raises funds for scholarships as well as PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), the flagship military program of PGA REACH.

“This is transformational for Patriot Golf Days,” Rooney said of the backing. “The weight of their brands, and their reach, is critical.”

As for Woodland, he has done OK, too. The Jayhawks grad is now a husband and a father of three. He’s won four times on the PGA TOUR, including the 2019 U.S. Open Championship at Pebble Beach. Earlier this season, Woodland, who turns 38 on Saturday, surpassed $30 million in career TOUR earnings. He will be among the top players competing at Southern Hills.

Rooney (pilot call sign: “Noonan”) and Woodland first met in 2006, when the Kansas golf team played Southern Hills and was invited to dinner afterward at Rooney’s home. Rooney is a lifelong Okie but had played at Kansas a decade earlier. The late Ross Randall, the legendary men’s golf coach at Kanas, told Rooney that he would hit it off with the Woodland kid, a grounded Midwesterner by way of Topeka.

Randall was right. Rooney and Woodland have built a relationship stronger than new rope. For all the success enjoyed by the Folds, Woodland has been there for every step, having traveled to Tulsa between spring TOUR events to appear in 10 Patriot Cups over Memorial Day Weekend, supporting the organization not just with his name, but with his time, his heart, and his wallet.