  • NEWS

    Tiger Woods plays PGA Championship practice round Sunday at Southern Hills

  • After making his competitive comeback at the Masters, Tiger Woods is set to compete at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)After making his competitive comeback at the Masters, Tiger Woods is set to compete at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)