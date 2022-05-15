-
Tiger Woods plays PGA Championship practice round Sunday at Southern Hills
May 15, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- After making his competitive comeback at the Masters, Tiger Woods is set to compete at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Tiger Woods has arrived at Southern Hills.
Woods made his latest competitive comeback at last month’s Masters, after suffering severe injuries to both legs in a single-car accident in February 2021. While he never made a formal announcement about his intention to play this week’s PGA Championship, he did make an early scouting trip to Southern Hills and his name appeared in each field list released by the PGA of America.
He’s now on the grounds, the site of his 2007 PGA Championship triumph, which marked his 13th of 15 major championship titles.
“I’ve gotten a lot stronger since the Masters,” Woods told Golfweek as he traversed the front nine at Southern Hills on Sunday, with temperatures hovering around and above 90 degrees. “We went back to work on Tuesday (after the Masters). Monday was awful; I did nothing and Tuesday was leg day.
“So we went right back after it. Everything is better.”
According to Golfweek’s report, Woods spent considerable focus on and around the greens during his practice session; Southern Hills’ contoured green complexes are expected to sternly test the 156-player PGA Championship field.
The course underwent a dramatic Gil Hanse renovation since last hosting the PGA 15 years ago.
Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reported that Woods’ swing speed appeared robust, including a 358-yard drive at the par-4 second hole.
After flying from his home in Florida @TigerWoods showed up at @SouthernHillsCC for a Sunday practice round prior to @PGAChampionship. The wind was with him but I watched Tiger pipe a 358 yard drive on the 2nd hole. Swing speed not an issue. pic.twitter.com/Efw4s8q4AG— Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) May 15, 2022
Woods played the front nine at Southern Hills on Sunday; he was joined by Gary Woodland on No. 5.
“Hundred percent I see him stronger,” added caddie Joe LaCava in a session with reporters. “I just think the endurance is there now. I don’t think he’s getting quite as tired as quickly.
“Other than the fact that he won here in 2007, I think it’s the stamina and endurance thing that excites him the most.”
Woods thrilled fans with an opening-round 71 in his competitive return at the Masters, his first round on TOUR since the (November) 2020 Masters.
His endurance appeared to wane throughout the week; he followed with rounds of 74-78-78, finishing in 47th place. But he made the cut and successfully walked 72 holes at Augusta National.
In his post-round remarks that Sunday, he committed to competing at the Open Championship at St Andrews in July. He proceeded with caution as to the PGA Championship.
Now he’s set to proceed into competition.
“Am I ever going to have full mobility? No. Never again,” Woods said Sunday at Southern Hills. “But I’ll be able to get stronger. It’s going to ache, but that’s the way it’s going to be.
“I’m excited about (the week). I’m not going to play that much going forward, so anytime I do play, it’s going to be fun to play and to compete. There are only so many money games you can play at home.”
