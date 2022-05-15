Tiger Woods plays PGA Championship practice round Sunday at Southern Hills

Tiger Woods has arrived at Southern Hills.

Woods made his latest competitive comeback at last month’s Masters, after suffering severe injuries to both legs in a single-car accident in February 2021. While he never made a formal announcement about his intention to play this week’s PGA Championship, he did make an early scouting trip to Southern Hills and his name appeared in each field list released by the PGA of America.

He’s now on the grounds, the site of his 2007 PGA Championship triumph, which marked his 13th of 15 major championship titles.

“I’ve gotten a lot stronger since the Masters,” Woods told Golfweek as he traversed the front nine at Southern Hills on Sunday, with temperatures hovering around and above 90 degrees. “We went back to work on Tuesday (after the Masters). Monday was awful; I did nothing and Tuesday was leg day.

“So we went right back after it. Everything is better.”

According to Golfweek’s report, Woods spent considerable focus on and around the greens during his practice session; Southern Hills’ contoured green complexes are expected to sternly test the 156-player PGA Championship field.

The course underwent a dramatic Gil Hanse renovation since last hosting the PGA 15 years ago.

Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reported that Woods’ swing speed appeared robust, including a 358-yard drive at the par-4 second hole.