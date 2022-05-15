-
How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
May 15, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from AT&T Byron Nelson
Round 4 of the AT&T Byron Nelson takes place Sunday from TPC Craig Ranch.
Sebastian Munoz leads after 54-holes at 21-under-par.
The winner of the event will pocket 500 FedExCup points.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Feed: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee Group: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Marquee Group: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Marquee Group: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee Group: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:30a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:30a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Holes: 11:00 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 11:00 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee Group
11:20 AM/ET – Dustin Johnson / Trey Mullinax / Austin Smotherman
Featured Groups
10:20 AM/ET – Xander Schauffele / Pat Perez / Justin Lower
11:30 AM/ET – Hideki Matsuyama / Seamus Power / Joohyung Kim
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
