PGA TOUR declines players’ requests to play opening LIV event

The PGA TOUR has denied the conflicting event releases for those members who sought to play in the opening event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. TOUR members were informed of the decision via a memo sent Tuesday evening.

“We have notified those who have applied that their request has been declined in accordance with the PGA TOUR Tournament Regulations,” Tyler Dennis, Executive Vice President & President PGA TOUR, wrote in the memo. “As such, TOUR members are not authorized to participate in the Saudi Golf League’s London event under our Regulations.

“As a membership organization, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the TOUR and its players.”

LIV Golf’s London event was scheduled for June 9-11, the same week as the RBC Canadian Open. Rory McIlroy is the Canadian Open’s defending champion from his 2019 victory. Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1 and FedExCup leader, has committed to play in Canada, as well.