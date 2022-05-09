Tiger Woods listed in final PGA Championship field

The field for next week’s PGA Championship was announced Monday, and the list featured both Tiger Woods and the defending champion, Phil Mickelson.

Woods and Mickelson are among the 17 PGA champions in the field for the year’s second major, which will be played May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The final spot in the PGA Championship is being held for the winner of the AT&T Byron Nelson, which begins Thursday.

Woods, who made his return to competitive golf at last month’s Masters, played a practice round at Southern Hills on April 28. He walked 18 holes with the club’s head pro, Cary Cozby, on the bag. Cozby described the trip as “all business” and predicted that Woods would play the PGA, telling Golf Oklahoma, “Everything is so smooth with him now. His rhythm is great, he hit it straight and plenty far, he pitched and putted it great. I know guys can hit it past him now, but watching him work was amazing. He’s so meticulous, detailed and immersed in what he’s doing. He was very inquisitive on lines and the best angles.”

Woods is coming off a 47th-place finish at the Masters, where he impressed with an opening 71 in his first competitive round since the February 2021 car accident that nearly resulted in the amputation of his right leg. Woods grew visibly fatigued as the week wore on, however, and only committed to The Open in July as he left Augusta National. Southern Hills was the site of Woods’ win in the 2007 PGA, the 13th of his 15 major triumphs.

“I don't quite have the endurance that I would like to have had, but as of a few weeks ago, didn't even know if I was going to play in this event,” he said after his final round at Augusta National. “To go from that to here, we're excited about the prospects of the future, about training, about getting into that gym and doing some other stuff to get my leg stronger, which we haven't been able to do because it needed more time to heal. I think it needs a couple more days to heal after this, but we'll get back after it, and we'll get into it.”

Mickelson is the PGA’s defending champion but has not appeared in a tournament since February.