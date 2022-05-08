-
How to watch Wells Fargo Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
May 08, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm is the site for this year's Wells Fargo Championship. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Round 4 of the Wells Fargo Championship takes place Sunday at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. In recent years, it has been played at Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club, but that venue is hosting the Presidents Cup in September.
Keegan Bradley handled brutal conditions on Saturday to lead by two at Wells Fargo Championship.
The winner of the event will pocket 500 FedExCup points.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee Group: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee Group: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee Group: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee Group: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
Joel Dahmen, Paul Barjon
Featured Groups
Abraham Ancer, Matt Kuchar
Stewart Cink, Camilo Villegas
Featured Holes: No. 3 (par 3), No. 9 (par 3), No. 12 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
