-
-
How to watch Wells Fargo Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
May 07, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- May 07, 2022
- TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm is the site for this year's Wells Fargo Championship. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Round 3 of the Wells Fargo Championship takes place Saturday at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. In recent years, it has been played at Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club, but that venue is hosting the Presidents Cup in September.
Jason Day took the halfway lead at 10-under par.
The winner of the event will pocket 500 FedExCup points.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee Group: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee Group: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee Group: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee Group: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Ben Martin
Featured Groups
Tony Finau, Matthew Wolff, Scott Piercy
Abraham Ancer, J.T. Poston, Hank Lebioda
Featured Holes: No. 3 (par 3), No. 9 (par 3), No. 12 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
MUST READS
Jason Day handles rain, holds lead at Wells Fargo Championship
Rain turning Wells Fargo Championship into endurance test
‘I’m just trying to be better’
Marc Leishman: Shank was good, but not his best
Tips from Denny McCarthy, arguably the TOUR’s top putter
-
-