-
-
How to watch Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
May 06, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- May 06, 2022
- TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm is the site for this year's Wells Fargo Championship. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship takes place Friday at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. In recent years, it has been played at Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club, but that venue is hosting the Presidents Cup in September.
Two-time FedExCup winner Rory McIlroy headlines the field as he looks to defend his title from last season. Abraham Ancer returns to both an event (runner-up last season) and golf course (shares the course record) where he has displayed strong form.
The winner of the event will pocket 500 FedExCup points.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee Group: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee Group: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee Group: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee Group: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Max Homa
Featured Groups
Sergio Garcia, Gary Woodland, Luke List
Patrick Reed, Jason Dufner, Joel Dahmen
Featured Holes: No. 3 (par 3), No. 9 (par 3), No. 12 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
MUST READS
Jason Day rides new swing to first-round lead in Wells Fargo Championship
‘I’m just trying to be better’
Marc Leishman: Shank was good, but not his best
Rory McIlroy soaks up good D.C. vibes on birthday
Tips from Denny McCarthy, arguably the TOUR’s top putter
-
-