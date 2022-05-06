How to watch Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship takes place Friday at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. In recent years, it has been played at Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club, but that venue is hosting the Presidents Cup in September.



Two-time FedExCup winner Rory McIlroy headlines the field as he looks to defend his title from last season. Abraham Ancer returns to both an event (runner-up last season) and golf course (shares the course record) where he has displayed strong form.

The winner of the event will pocket 500 FedExCup points.

The winner of the event will pocket 500 FedExCup points.



HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR