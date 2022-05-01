VIDANTA VALLARTA, Mexico – Inside the ropes, Jon Rahm maintains a laser focus.

RELATED: Final Leaderboard | Winner's Bag: Jon Rahm, Mexico Open at Vidanta

The world No. 2 is one of the game’s premier athletes, a well-rounded power player who matches a high-voltage acoustic at impact with consistent competitive fire.

“He’s an athlete,” said Rahm’s caddie Adam Hayes. “He’s a competitor. When he’s out here, it’s business. It’s work.”

Perhaps the only factor that can provide a crack in Rahm’s competitive armor is family. As he approached the final green at this week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta, needing a two-putt from 23 feet on the back fringe to secure his first victory of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season, Rahm caught a glance at his wife Kelley and 1-year-old son Kepa.

He allowed his mind to wander, albeit briefly, from the task at hand.

“At one point when I was reading the break, I saw (CBS reporter) Amanda (Renner) kind of give way for Kelley and Kepa to walk up to the front,” Rahm said. “I could only think, ‘I’d better two-putt this to make sure we can enjoy this moment.’”

Rahm did just that. The 27-year-old Spaniard lagged his birdie try to within inches of the hole, and he tapped in for a one-stroke victory at Vidanta Vallarta, finishing one stroke clear of a trio of players – Tony Finau, Brandon Wu and Kurt Kitayama – with a 17-under total amidst an idyllic setting in western Mexico.

Rahm secures his seventh PGA TOUR title, moves to No. 6 on the FedExCup and draws closer to Scottie Scheffler in his quest to return to the top spot on the Official World Golf Ranking.

He also earns his second title as a dad, the 2021 U.S. Open being his first. At Torrey Pines, Kepa was just 2 months old and spent most of the post-victory celebration in his mom’s arms.

This time, Kepa played during the trophy ceremony, running around No. 18 green as a smiling Kelley kept a watchful eye.

Rahm is known as one of the game’s foremost competitors. He admits to frustration at times on the course, and sometimes the chatter inside the ropes can be sparse, particularly down the stretch in Sunday contention – “we were all pretty quiet that whole round,” said playing partner Kitayama, who recorded a career-best runner-up finish, moving to No. 61 on the FedExCup and essentially clinching a Playoffs berth in his first season as a TOUR member.

But for his competitive strength, Rahm proves equally adept at switching gears once the scorecard is signed.

“He’s very good at separating work and the personal life,” said Hayes, a veteran caddie who has worked alongside Rahm since 2016. “When that last putt drops and he signs his scorecard, he kind of turns into ‘dad’ mode. It definitely helps having his family there; it helps keep his mind off it.

“Where some guys, if they don’t have family or they don’t have wives, they go back and sit in the room by themselves, and it’s the same. It can be lonely out here, so for him to have that, it’s a benefit.”