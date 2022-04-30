How to watch Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta gets underway Saturday. Mexico's national golf championship is the second event of the season to take place in the country and brings with it a strong field to Vidanta Vallarta.

Jon Rahm takes a two-shot lead into weekend at Vidanta Vallarta.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .

Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR