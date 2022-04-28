Scottie Scheffler throws out first pitch at Texas Rangers game wearing Green Jacket

It has been the year of Scottie Scheffler in professional golf, as the Dallas-area resident has won four times in his past seven PGA TOUR starts, including this month’s Masters Tournament.

In a season full of memories, Scheffler made another one Wednesday evening, throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Globe Life Field for his hometown Texas Rangers’ matchup against the Houston Astros.

Accompanied by his wife Meredith, Scheffler donned his Green Jacket for the evening, along with a white dress shirt and gold Masters tie. Prior to taking the mound, the University of Texas alum met with several Rangers players and staff, who formed an informal line to chat with the FedExCup No. 1 and world No. 1.

Scheffler discussed his swing and game with some of the Rangers’ most avid golfers including first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, fielded questions from other players regarding their own games, and also acquired some tips and tricks regarding how to approach the first pitch – he admitted it had been a while since he had thrown a baseball.

Scheffler sported his Green Jacket as he took the mound, raised both hands for a wave to the enthusiastic crowd, and displayed confidence as he delivered the pitch. The arc was smooth, and the ball settled just above the strike zone. Lowe, who served as catcher for the proceedings, had no trouble fielding it.

“They said, ‘Aim high,’ and I hit his glove,” Scheffler said of his performance on the mound. “I made it there. Didn’t bounce it.”

Scheffler then headed for the Rangers interview room, still sporting the Green Jacket as he fielded golf- and baseball-related questions.

“They gave me some warm-up time, which was helpful,” Scheffler said. “I hadn’t thrown a baseball in a while.”

He also laughed while recounting his conversation with Lowe. As he exited the mound, Scheffler told Lowe to let him know if he ever wanted to play golf. “I would love to,” Lowe replied.

“He asked me more about my swing, and he didn’t have a follow-up question,” Scheffler said of his pre-pitch conversation with Lowe. “I was waiting for a follow-up for something about his game, and he never did. Maybe we’ll have a chance down the road.”

In the wake of his swift ascent to the top of the game, Scheffler has kept his appearance schedule light. He did only an estimated hour of media after his Masters win, choosing to focus on quality time with family and friends. The Green Jacket has stayed mostly around the house.

For his hometown teams, though, he’ll gladly make an exception or two. Scheffler will drop the puck Friday night at the NHL’s Dallas Stars’ regular season finale against the Anaheim Ducks, as well.