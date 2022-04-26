-
How to watch Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
April 26, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Vidanta Vallarta opened in 2015 and will play as a par 71. (Courtesy of Mexico Open at Vidanta)
The Mexico Open at Vidanta is set to make it's debut on the PGA TOUR calendar Thursday. Mexico's national golf championship is the second event of the season to take place in the country and brings with it a strong field to Vidanta Vallarta.
Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz and Cameron Champ are among those scheduled to compete.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Main Feed: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Group: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Group: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Featured Groups: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
Marquee Group
Jon Rahm, Cameron Champ, Charles Howell III
Featured Groups
Patrick Reed, Brendon Todd, Sebastian Munoz
Pat Perez, Camilo Villegas, Sahith Theegala
Featured Holes
No. 5 (par 3), No. 9 (par 3), No. 13 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Kevin Na
Featured Groups
Graeme McDowell, Gary Woodland, Carlos Ortiz
Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale, Russell Knox
Featured Holes: No. 5 (par 3), No. 9 (par 3), No. 13 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
