Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky tie the knot

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky were married in Tennessee on Saturday.

Paulina Gretzky released photos of the newlyweds on social media Monday. They have two sons – Tatum, 7, and River, 4 – and are a longtime fixture on the PGA TOUR, having been engaged since 2013. They posted social media photos of their bachelor/bachelorette weekend in March.

Johnson, a 24-time TOUR winner, including the 2020 Masters Tournament and 2016 U.S. Open, and Gretzky, a model, were introduced by her mother, actress Janet Gretzky. Her father is the hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, Johnson’s longtime partner at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

It’s been a solid season for Johnson, who last year failed to win for the first time since he came out on TOUR and began collecting trophies in 2008. Although his most recent result is a missed cut at the RBC Heritage, he finished T12 at the Masters earlier this month, and solo fourth at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

At THE PLAYERS Championship last month, Johnson, the 2020 FedExCup champion, shot a final-round 63 – the ninth 63 in tournament history – to finish T9. He has played on five Ryder Cup teams and four Presidents Cup teams and is expected to be one of the leaders on the U.S. squad that will take on the Internationals at Quail Hollow in September.