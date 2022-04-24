-
How to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
April 23, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- TPC Louisiana is once again the host venue for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans takes place Sunday from TPC Louisiana.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shattered the 54-hole record tournament record and lead by five.
Click here for a breakdown of the team format and how it works.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 11:00 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Group: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Featured Holes: 9:00 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
Collin Morikawa/Viktor Hovland, Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Charl Schwartzel
Featured Groups
Cameron Smith/Marc Leishman, Nick Hardy/Curtis Thompson
Scottie Scheffler/Ryan Palmer, Tyrrell Hatton/Danny Willett
Bonus Coverage
Matthew NeSmith/Taylor Moore, Shane Lowry/Ian Poulter
Bubba Watson/Harold Varner III, Brian Stuard/Russell Knox
