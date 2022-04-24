How to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 4 of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans takes place Sunday from TPC Louisiana.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shattered the 54-hole record tournament record and lead by five.

Click here for a breakdown of the team format and how it works.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR