Walk Up Music rocks Zurich Classic of New Orleans
April 23, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
NEW ORLEANS – One of the unique and fun parts of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the walk-up music introduced once the tournament moved to its team format. Each of the two-man teams making the cut can have a song of their choice played as they step onto the first tee at TPC Louisiana. Here’s a look at the choices.
TEAM SONG ARTIST Scheffler / Palmer University of Texas Fight Song Thompson / Hardy Wild Thing The Troggs Rose / Stenson All of Me (Tiesto’s Birthday Treatment Remix Radio Edit) Homa / Gooch Devastated (Clean) Joey Bada$$ Bradley / Steele Bulls On Parade (Clean) Rage Against the Machine Cantlay / Schauffele House Of The Rising Sun The Animals Brehm / Hubbard Fortunate Son Creedence Clearwater Revival Knox / Stuard Straight Down The Middle Bing Crosby Burns / Horschel Louisiana Saturday Night Mel McDaniel Varner / Watson Coming In Hot Andy Mineo Hatton / Willett All Of The Lights Kanye West (Ft. Rihanna) Tringale / Clark Afternoon Delight Starland Vocal Band Scrivener / Day Rock And Roll Part 2 Gary Glitter Hovland / Morikawa Sandstorm Darude Schenk / Duncan Boogie Nights Heatwave Horsfield / Wallace Sweet Caroline Neil Diamond Wu / Lower Sirius Alan Parsons Laird / MacIntyre We Will Rock You Red Hot Chilli Pipers Hahn / Chappell California Love Tupac Higgo / Grace Immigrant Song Led Zeppelin Piercy / O’Hair Careless Whisper Wham! Lebioda / Seiffert Happy Pharrell Williams Redman / Ryder Uptown Funk Bruno Mars Zalatoris / Riley Legend The Score Poulter / Lowry Under Pressure [With Queen] David Bowie Ghim / Schwab Touch The Sky (Album Version) (PO Clean Edit) Kanya West feat. Lupe Fiasco Stallings / Garnett If Heaven Ain’t A Lot Like Dixie Hank Williams Tarren / Skinns We will rock you / We are the champions Queen Todd / Kirk Let’s Go Trick Daddy feat. Big D & Twista Smith / Leishman Pub Feed The Chats
And the song they picked is ...— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 23, 2022
🎶 Sandstorm by Darude 🎶 https://t.co/KnZ1r7Agfn pic.twitter.com/8G277nEHAD
SPOTIFY PLAYLIST
Check out some of the songs that were selected as walk-up music by teams at this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
